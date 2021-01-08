Covid-19: Lockdown support for Isle of Man workers to cost 'up to £10m'
Support for those unable to work due to the second Covid-19 lockdown on the Isle of Man is expected to cost up to £10m, the treasury minister has said.
Alfred Cannan said the figure was based on the proviso that the 21-day circuit break "works" in eliminating the virus from the community.
The Salary Support Scheme and Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance have both been reopened.
During last year's lockdown the schemes paid out £43m and £6m respectively.
Mr Cannan said asking the community to stay at home for 21 days would have "economic and financial impacts" for the island but it was hoped "short, sharp action" would allow people to return to work more quickly.
'Protecting jobs'
Acknowledging the restrictions were "not easy for some at present", he said if "the virus spreads rather than diminishes" during the period, the support on offer would be reviewed.
By obeying the lockdown rules people would be "not only protecting lives and other people's health" but "protecting jobs and businesses" as well, he added.
Two new cases of the virus were confirmed, taking the total number of active cases to 18.
Both were returning residents who were tested as part of the island's strict border and quarantine regime and not related to either of the recently identified Covid-19 clusters.
Director of Public Health Henrietta Ewart said the testing of those who were identified as being at a venue at "high risk" in relation to the second cluster was expected to be completed "over the weekend".
A total of 392 people on the island have tested positive since March, 25 of whom died.
