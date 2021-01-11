Isle of Man driver airlifted to hospital after plunging over cliff
A man was airlifted to hospital after a car plunged over a cliff onto a beach on the Isle of Man.
The silver Toyota Yaris left the road on Marine Drive near Port Soderick at about 15:40 GMT on Sunday.
The 48-year-old was taken to Noble's Hospital where he is being treated for injuries described by police as non-life threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which is being investigated, police added.
The crash sparked a response coordinated by the island's marine operations centre and Belfast coastguard, which also involved police, lifeboat, ambulance and fire and rescue crews.
Isle of Man Constabulary asked people not to speculate about the cause.
