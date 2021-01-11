Covid-19: Isle of Man school meal vouchers restart amid lockdown
- Published
Parents of children who receive free school meals will be given a one-off food voucher during the island's 21-day lockdown, the Manx government has said.
Schools shut to most pupils on Thursday as restrictions were introduced due to a rise in Covid-19 cases on the island.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said the lockdown would add to "financial pressures" felt by families and he hoped the scheme would help.
More than 2,000 children are currently eligible for free school meals.
The vouchers are "equivalent in value" to 15 lunches and are worth £35 for primary pupils and £44 for secondary, a government spokesman said.
They can be redeemed for groceries at Shoprite and Co-op stores.
Lawrie Hooper MHK said that the resumption of the scheme was "great news".
The scheme was previously implemented during the Isle of Man’s first lockdown and extended to cover the summer holidays, with fortnightly coupons issued to parents.
Vulnerable students and the children of key workers, who are allowed to attend school during the "circuit breaker", will be provided with meals on-site.
A total of 14 hub facilities across the island remain open for those who are eligible.
Dr Allinson said attendance at the hub schools had risen slightly compared to the first lockdown, but numbers were "very manageable".
About 3% of secondary students and 9% of primary pupils are still being educated face to face, up from 2% and 5% respectively during the first closures, he added.
There has been a total of 396 positive cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Man since March, 21 of which remain active, and 25 people have died after contracting the virus.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk