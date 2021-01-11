Covid-19: Seven new cases identified on Isle of Man
- Published
Seven new cases of Covid-19 have emerged on the Isle of Man.
Five of the latest positive results were linked to a person who had had a "significant number of close contacts" during the New Year's Eve period before testing positive on Saturday evening, the government said.
The other two cases were close contacts of people who also tested positive last week.
No direct link to other recent clusters of cases has been found.
A total of 403 people on the island have tested positive since March and there have been 25 deaths, with 20 of those residents at Abbotswood Nursing Home. There are currently 27 active cases.
'Onward transmission'
Director of public health Henrietta Ewart said although the current cases are likely to be linked to the previous clusters, health officials would "never know exactly what that chain of transmission was" due to the passage of time.
She said: "The focus now needs to be containing and closing onward transmission from the current cases and their contacts, and ensuring that we stop and contain any wider spread into the community."
More than 90 people identified as at-risk contacts of a Douglas Primary school pupil who contracted the virus have now tested negative.
Announcing the closure of garden centres and hardware stores to the public from 00:01 GMT on Thursday, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said it was now necessary to "turn the screws another notch and lockdown a little harder".
He also urged parents to only send their children to the island's hub schools if it was essential.
And he said the government could not rule out closing the borders "at short or no notice".
He added: "In short, if you leave, we cannot guarantee how easy it will be to return in the future."
