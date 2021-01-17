Covid-19: Nine new cases detected on Isle of Man
Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on the Isle of Man, the sharpest daily rise since the new year.
Seven of the latest cases had been in close contact with someone who previously tested positive for the virus. All were already in isolation.
The remaining two were detected through the island's strict isolation and testing regime for new arrivals.
The total number of active cases on the island is 49.
The increase is the highest daily rise in cases since the second outbreak of Covid-19 began on New Year's Eve.
A total of 428 people on the island, population over 83,000, have now tested positive for the virus since March. Twenty-five people have died.
There is currently one patient with Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment.
