Douglas cyclist hit by car near St John's amenity site dies
- Published
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.
Isle of Man Police said Luke McNicholas was struck by a black Honda Civic while riding a mountain bike near to Western Civic Amenity Site on Curragh Road, St John's, at about 15:20 GMT on Saturday.
The 21-year-old from Douglas died later in Noble's Hospital.
Appealing for witnesses, Isle of Man Police said investigations into the cause of the crash were continuing.
The road was closed for several hours while forensic investigations took place, but later reopened.
