BBC News

Tynwald approves new cannabis cultivation and exportation laws

Published
image captionThe new regulations will allow for licences to be granted to cultivate cannabis

The production and exportation of cannabis products from the Isle of Man is to be legalised after politicians approved a change in the law.

Tynwald unanimously backed the new rules, which would permit a licensed person to produce cannabis-based products, including for medical use.

But using the drug on the island will remain illegal under the new rules.

MHK Lawrie Hooper said the new industry could be a "key contributor to the Isle of Man’s post-Covid economic recovery".

Under the update to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1976, licences will be issued by the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission and will cost between £250 and £45,000, depending on the type.

The government has estimated that the regulated production of cannabis could bring up to £3m per year into the Manx exchequer and generate about 250 jobs.

Alex Allinson MHK said the new rules had “been a long time coming” and they should “lead to further progression in terms of drugs policy”.

The industry should ultimately supply the Isle of Man with medicinal cannabis, he added.

A public consultation in 2019 showed that 95% of respondents were in favour of cultivating the plant for medicinal purposes.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Cannabis
  • Medical cannabis

More on this story

  • Isle of Man considers new market for cannabis products

    Published
    26 October 2020

  • Isle of Man public back growing cannabis for medicinal use

    Published
    18 June 2019

  • Isle of Man reviews medicinal cannabis laws

    Published
    7 February 2019

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.