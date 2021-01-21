Covid-19: Isle of Man to begin easing lockdown restrictions
The Isle of Man will begin easing its coronavirus lockdown restrictions this weekend, the chief minister has said.
From Saturday, socially distant outdoor meetings will be permitted and trades will be allowed to return to work under certain rules.
The island entered a second lockdown on 7 January following a rise in cases.
Howard Quayle said the island had to "tread carefully" as restrictions were relaxed but the changes were the start of the "path back to normality".
He added that, “subject to no further community cases”, the remaining restrictions could be lifted "as early as 1 February".
There have been no new cases of Covid-19 on the island for three days and the number of active cases has fallen to 48.
Under the changes, outdoor construction labourers will be allowed to work provided they are on their own or socially distancing, while indoor trades can operate if they are working alone in an empty property.
Meanwhile, people from different households will be allowed to meet outside as long as social distancing is maintained.
From 26 January, applications for compassionate or work exemptions to enter the island will resume after they were suspended on 23 December in response to the spread of a highly transmissible UK variant of Covid-19.
Mr Quayle said border controls would not yet be eased and Manx residents should not “travel off island unless absolutely necessary”.
He also urged people to "continue to wear face coverings as much as possible" for the time being.
Some 432 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Isle of Man, 25 of whom have died.
