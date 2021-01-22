Covid-19 vaccine gap 'will not be extended' on Isle of Man
The time between the administering of the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be extended to 12 weeks on the Isle of Man, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said second jabs of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs would remain in line with the manufacturers' guidelines.
That means the intervals will continue to be 28 days and 21 days respectively.
Mr Ashford also confirmed a second vaccine hub would open on Thursday.
A review of the timescales was carried out by the Department of Health and Social Care after the UK government extended the gap to 12 weeks to accelerate the roll out of the first jab to priority groups there.
The island's decision not to follow suit was based on the "low prevalence of Covid-19" in the Manx community, the government said.
A total of 432 people have tested positive for the virus since March, and there are currently 47 active cases.
Mr Ashford said, although a higher number of people could receive the first jab more quickly if health officials "changed tack", the island was not in the same position as the UK "where the gravity of the situation requires getting vaccine into the arms of as many people as possible, as quickly as possible".
The decision to focus on achieving "fuller protection" for the most vulnerable groups was "the right one for our island", he said.
The clinical evidence over the issue would be kept under close review, he added.
Mr Ashford also confirmed a second vaccination hub, based at Ronaldsway Airport in Ballasalla, would be opened on Thursday.
The centre will comprise of waiting areas and 10 individual cubicles, and those attending will be kept separate from passengers travelling through the airport.
More than 3,500 Manx residents have been vaccinated since 4 January.
