Covid-19: Manx parents urged not to overwhelm 'near capacity' schools
- Published
Parents have been urged not to send their children back to school early amid fears the easing of some lockdown restrictions could lead to the overwhelming of hub schools, which are now "near capacity".
Schools closed to most pupils on 7 January but are due to reopen fully on 1 February.
Hub schools remain open to vulnerable children and those of key workers.
But significantly more are attending compared to last year's closure.
Currently about 3% of secondary students and 9% of primary pupils have been attending since the restrictions came into force - up from 2% and 5% respectively during the 2020 lockdown.
Some of the current restrictions were eased on Saturday, allowing trades to return to work under strict conditions and outdoor socially distanced meetings to take place, however schools remain closed to the majority of pupils.
Those who returned to work this week were "not automatically classed as essential workers" and their children should be kept at home "wherever possible for the rest of this week as many hubs remain at capacity", a government spokesman said.
From Thursday, those attending hub schools will return to their own schools, but the facilities will remain closed to all other children, he added.
Schools are due to reopen to everyone on 1 February, provided there is no further evidence of community transmission of virus.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said although that plan "may change", the department was now working with head teachers to organise the reopening.
Under the relaxation, there will be no requirement for social distancing or face coverings when schools reopen although masks could be "worn for personal reasons", he added.
A total of 432 people have tested positive for the virus since March, 25 of whom died. There are currently 38 active cases.
