Isle of Man woman jailed for Covid-breach rampage
- Published
A woman who turned up drunk at her ex-boyfriend's home before throwing appliances worth £800 out of a top floor window has been jailed for breaking Covid-19 laws.
Rosemary Burgess admitted entering someone else's home and causing damage to property on Thursday.
The 19-year-old smashed several items including a television, microwave and bedroom furniture during the rampage in response to a comment posted online.
She was jailed for 20 weeks.
The Isle of Man's current lockdown bans people from leaving home without good reason and households from mixing.
Douglas Courthouse heard how Burgess, , of Hutchinson Square in Douglas, arrived unexpectedly at her ex-boyfriend's flat on Empire Terrace at about 21:30 GMT.
Police said he had become angry at a comment left on Facebook.
Intoxicated
She was carrying a metal pole which she used to try to smash the living room window after he let her inside.
The man left to get help to call the police and when he returned he found her throwing items out of the window of the top floor flat, causing them to smash on the patio below.
Items damaged included a television and DVD player, bedroom chair and cabinets, a chest of drawers, two electric heaters, a microwave, two bins, a kettle, curtains and a curtain pole, and a toilet brush.
When police arrived she was said to be intoxicated and unsteady on her feet and she was arrested.
Burgess was sentenced to four weeks for the Covid-breach and a further 16 weeks for damage to property at a hearing on Saturday.
She was also sentenced to four weeks for damaging a mobile phone, to run concurrently.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk