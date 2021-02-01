Covid-19 lockdown: Isle of Man ends 25-day 'circuit breaker'
- Published
Social distancing rules on the Isle of Man have been entirely scrapped by the government following a 25-day lockdown.
Restrictions were lifted at 00:01 GMT after the island recorded 20 days without an unexplained community case.
Healthcare services have returned to normal, all schools have reopened and shops and pubs have been allowed to welcome customers again.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the ending of Covid-19 restrictions was "a moment for relief and celebration".
The island is the only place in the British Isles with no social distancing measures in place after Guernsey entered lockdown on 23 January.
Mr Quayle said the lifting of the "circuit breaker" restrictions was a result of the "collective determination, the sense of duty, and the community spirit of the Manx people".
However, he urged people to "remain vigilant" as the virus could return to the island again.
Though on-island restrictions have been completely lifted, the border remains closed to non-residents except for key workers or those with a compassionate exemption.
After more than six months without the need for social distancing measures, a cluster of positive coronavirus tests were detected and the Isle of Man went into its second lockdown on 7 January.
Landlord Mark Ellison, who opened his Douglas bar just after midnight as restrictions were lifted, said he was "more than proud" that the island had eliminated Covid-19 for a second time.
The 25-day lockdown had been "absolutely terrible" for his business and he was "marvellous" to be able serve customers again.
There have been a total of 434 cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Man, 15 of which remain active.
Some 25 people have died on the island after contracting the virus.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk