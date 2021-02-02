Isle of Man snow forces Mountain Road closure
Snow has led to the closure of the A18 Mountain Road and several other routes on the Isle of Man.
Police took the decision to close the road, along with the Creg Na Baa back road and the Begoade Road, after several vehicles became stuck.
The Ballamodha Straight in Foxdale was also temporarily shut but has since been reopened.
A police spokesman warned drivers to "consider the unfolding conditions" and keep to main roads.
Heavy rain and high winds are expected throughout the day and Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping on the east of the island between 12:30 and 16:00 GMT.
Overnight sailings between Douglas and Heysham in Lancashire were cancelled on Monday due to windy conditions.
