Covid: Man jailed for friend's Isle of Man lockdown visit
- Published
A man whose friend visited his home during the Isle of Man's second coronavirus lockdown has been jailed.
Nathan Orme, 28, told police the person who had been at his home to get a phone charger was part of his "bubble", despite no such rules existing on the island, Douglas Courthouse heard.
He admitted to breaking the island's strict Covid-19 laws prohibiting indoor gatherings.
Orme, of Anagh Coar Road in Douglas, was sentenced to six weeks in prison.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood told the court Orme was a "damaged man" and had done "nothing criminal" other than meeting with his friend.
Orme was previously fined £500 for breaking self-isolation rules in May last year after leaving his home following an argument with his girlfriend.
Chairwoman of the magistrates, Lisa Horton, said he had a "very poor record" of adhering to rules brought in "to keep the community safe".
The Isle of Man entered its second 25-day lockdown on 7 January after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
While rules on outdoor gatherings were relaxed on 21 January, indoor gatherings of any size were prohibited until 1 February.
The court heard police arrested Orme and his friend at his home at about 20:00 GMT on 25 January.
After initially claiming his friend was there to collect a phone charger, Orme later told officers during questioning that his friend had moved in during the lockdown period and he had lied as he was concerned about being charged with benefit fraud.
However, his friend denied living at the property.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk