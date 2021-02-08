Planting of 85,000-tree Isle of Man 'people's wood' begins
- Published
A new "people's wood" of 85,000 trees will create a "wonderful amenity" for the Manx community as well as helping to combat the island's carbon emissions, the chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle planted the first tree in the new 113 acre woodland at Meary Veg in Santon on Friday.
The project is part of the government's strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
All the trees are expected to be planted by the end of the year.
Mr Quayle said while the woodland would take many years to mature, it would "boost natural carbon storage and benefit people and wildlife for generations to come".
The project, which aims to plant a tree for every resident on the island, was originally announced in June 2019 and will predominately feature broadleaf trees, including crab apple, hazel and oak.
The site will be linked by a series of paths, which will also be connected to the existing coastal footpath.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said the woods would also provide an important habitat for wildlife and create a place people can visit "to boost their well-being".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk