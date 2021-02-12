Covid: Ben-my-Chree ferry crew member tests positive
A UK-based crew member on a Manx ferry has tested positive for Covid-19, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has confirmed.
The member of staff on the Ben-my-Chree, who does not work in a "passenger-facing role", was tested while not on duty and is now in self-isolation, a spokesman said.
A "handful" of other crew members are also self-isolating and contact tracing is ongoing, he added.
The vessel has undergone a deep clean.
The Ben-my-Chree makes two daily return journeys between Douglas Harbour and Heysham Port in Lancashire.
The island's border is currently closed to almost all non-residents but those living on the island can travel, provided they adhere to the strict Manx testing and self-isolation regime on return.
The IOMSPC spokesman said the company had "clear policies in place for its crew to prevent Covid spread on both its vessels and at its ports".
"The Ben-my-Chree has already undergone an extensive deep clean and is being cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis," he added.
