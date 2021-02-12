Isle of Man Mountain Road repairs needed after snow and ice
A large section of the A18 Mountain Road was closed for several hours for "urgent repairs" to the carriageway.
The road was shut between the Bungalow and Hillberry from 09:15 GMT while surface defects caused by "the recent very wet and freezing weather conditions" were fixed, a spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said.
The extent of the damage discovered during recent inspections meant the repairs could not wait, he added.
The section was reopened at 16:00.
More snow is expected at the weekend, with up to 10cm (3.9in) expected to fall on higher ground.
As a result, the road will be closed in its entirety between Ramsey and Onchan for 24 hours from 11:00 on Saturday, Isle of Man Police said.
