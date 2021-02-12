BBC News

Isle of Man Mountain Road repairs needed after snow and ice

Published
image copyrightDOI
image captionEmergency repairs were carried out following recent spells of snow and ice

A large section of the A18 Mountain Road was closed for several hours for "urgent repairs" to the carriageway.

The road was shut between the Bungalow and Hillberry from 09:15 GMT while surface defects caused by "the recent very wet and freezing weather conditions" were fixed, a spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said.

The extent of the damage discovered during recent inspections meant the repairs could not wait, he added.

The section was reopened at 16:00.

image copyrightDOI
image captionPermanent patch repairs have been carried out on several potholes

More snow is expected at the weekend, with up to 10cm (3.9in) expected to fall on higher ground.

As a result, the road will be closed in its entirety between Ramsey and Onchan for 24 hours from 11:00 on Saturday, Isle of Man Police said.

