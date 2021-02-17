Hector Duff: WW2 veteran's name added to Manx Patriots' Roll of Honour
The name of World War Two veteran Hector Duff will be added to the Manx Patriots' Roll of Honour, commemorating his outstanding achievements.
The Normandy veteran, who had been awarded the Military Medal for bravery, died in December aged 101.
Tynwald members unanimously backed the decision to make him the first recipient of the Tynwald Honour to also be added to the list.
Juan Watterson SHK said Mr Duff was "a most worthy addition" to list.
The Manx Patriots' Roll of Honour was created to commemorate those who had made an outstanding contribution to the community during their lifetime.
Others on the list include the first King of Mann and the Isles Godred Croven, founder of the RNLI Sir William Hillary, and artist and designer Archibald Knox.
The names are displayed in the entrance foyer of the legislative buildings in Douglas.
Mr Duff served in North Africa during World War Two and was awarded the Military Medal for bravery for his actions in the second Battle of El-Alamein.
He received the British Empire Medal in 2013 for his work in schools sharing his wartime experiences, and the following year received the Tynwald Honour, the highest honour the island can bestow on a living person, for those efforts and his service to Manx veterans.
He became an OBE in last year's New Year Honours list.
Mr Duff had "dedicated his life to public service to the very end", Mr Watterson said.
The "exceptional decision" to include him on the Manx Patriots' Roll of Honour had been taken "to recognise his significant lifelong public service and his commitment in educating and promoting understanding of the reasons behind, and realities of world war", he added.
