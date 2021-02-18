Covid: Seven new cases detected on Isle of Man
Seven new cases of coronanvirus, including a ferry crew member, have been detected on the Isle of Man.
Six of the cases were found through the contact tracing process and all have been told to self-isolate, a government spokesman said.
The chief minister is due to hold a briefing about the situation later.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has confirmed one of its island-based crew has tested positive for Covid-19.
The individual did not hold a passenger-facing role, an IOMSPC spokesman said.
It follows the announcement that a UK-based member of the Ben-my-Chree's crew had tested positive last week.
A total of 444 people on the island have tested positive for Covid-19 since March, 25 of whom have died.
There are currently 10 known active cases on the Isle of Man, all of whom are in isolation.
