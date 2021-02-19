Covid: Warning as 10 places visited by new Isle of Man cases
People infected with Covid-19 in a new cluster emerging on the Isle of Man visited 10 places earlier this week, including a restaurant, a beauty salon and a sport club.
Seven new cases were identified on Tuesday, just over two weeks since the island exited its last lockdown.
The cluster stems from a member of the island's ferry crew.
Anyone who visited the below venues at certain times has been asked to isolate if they develop symptoms.
Places of concern on Monday are:
- WH Smith, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 09:45 and 10:15 GMT
- Boots, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 09:45 and 10:15
- TK Maxx, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 09:45 and 10:15
- Newsbeat, in the Isle of Man Business Park, Braddan, between 12:15 and 12:35
- Barbary Coast, on North Quay, Douglas, between 12:30 and 14:00
- McDonald's, in Peel Road, Douglas, between 16:15 and 17:15
On Tuesday, the following place were visited:
- Isle of Play, on Lester's Yard, Douglas, between 10:00 and 13:00
- Java Express Coffee Shop & Noodle Bar, on Prospect Hill, Douglas, between 12:30 and 13:30
- Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence, in Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, between 20:00 and 20:20
In addition, Elements of Beauty, in Avondale Road in Onchan was visited by one of the new cases on Wednesday between 10:00 and 12:00.
Director of public health Henrietta Ewart said the community "must remain vigilant".
Anyone who does show symptoms should contact the 111 helpline to arrange to be tested.
A total of 444 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, and 25 people have died.
