Covid-19: Manx adults with learning disabilities to get vaccine early
- Published
Some people with learning disabilities will be vaccinated against Covid-19 earlier than previously planned, the Isle of Man government has said.
Vaccine priority groups for adults with learning disabilities had differed depending on their conditions, but all will now be vaccinated by 31 March.
The change followed a "clear recommendation" from clinical advisors, a government spokesman said.
Health Minister David Ashford said it was a "practical decision".
The Isle of Man had been following UK guidance, which recommends that people with Down's syndrome receive the jab in priority group four, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities get it in group 6 and any remaining people have it in accordance with their age.
'Safe and comfortable'
More than 150 people will now receive the vaccine at a dedicated hub at the Tall Trees adult day care centre, close to Noble's Hospital in Braddan, in the coming weeks.
Mr Ashford said it was "important to create a space where individuals will feel safe and comfortable when getting their vaccination".
Adults with learning disabilities who live in residential care have already been receiving the vaccine as part of the rollout to care homes, which began in January, with about 100 having had at least one dose.
To date, more than 13,000 people have had their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and nearly 5,000 have had both doses.
A total of 456 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom have died.
There are currently 21 active cases on the island.
