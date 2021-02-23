Manx man who attacked neighbour in music row is jailed
- Published
A man who threatened his neighbour with a crowbar before punching him in a row over loud music during the Isle of Man's second lockdown has been jailed.
Anthony Thompson went to his neighbour's home to ask for the music to be stopped before becoming angry, Douglas Courthouse heard.
The 62-year-old then used the side of the crowbar to push the man against a fence before punching him twice.
Thompson, of Cullyn Avenue in Douglas, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted assault, possessing an offensive weapon and breaching the island's coronavirus rules.
The Isle of Man went into a three-week circuit-breaker lockdown on 7 January and ended on 1 February following a cluster of Covid-19 cases.
Under the restrictions introduced, people were prohibited from leaving their home without a reasonable excuse or entering another person's property.
The court heard that Thompson had gone to his neighbour's home on 8 January when the violence flared.
The two men had previously had arguments about noise and he took the crowbar with the intention of breaking the stereo, the court heard.
Thompson launched his attack when the neighbour refused to turn the music off.
Defence advocate James Peterson said it had been a "moment of madness" and he knew to contact the police if there were further disputes.
Thompson was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to his neighbour.
