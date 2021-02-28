Covid: New cases 'used 23 venues and bus services'
- Published
People infected with Covid-19 visited 23 locations in recent days, including the wildlife park cafe, a supermarket and several bus routes.
On Saturday, nine new cases emerged, including two that cannot be linked to a known chain of transmission.
Director of Public Health Henrietta Ewart said while the risk to those who visited the locations was "small", the community must remain "vigilant".
There are currently 49 active cases of the virus on the island.
Anyone who visited the below venues at certain times and develops symptoms has been asked to self-isolate and arrange to be tested.
Places of concern on 17 February
- Shoprite, in Victoria Road, Douglas, between 14:00 and 15:00 GMT
Venues at risk on 19 February
- Bus Vannin service 21B, from Pulrose to Lord Street, between 11:07 and 11:19
- Superdrug, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 11:25 and 11:30
- Boots, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 11:30 and 11:35
- Co-Op, in Duke Street, Douglas, between 11:45 and 11:50
- Bus Vannin service 21B, from Lord Street to Pulrose, between 12:05 and 12:12
- EVF Brown Bobby Filling Station, on Peel Road, Douglas, between 16:00 and 16:10
The following places were visited on 21 February
- Bus Vannin service 5, from Quarterbridge to the Wildlife Park, between 09:12 and 10:17
- Mangrove Café, The Curraghs Wildlife Park, Ballaugh, between 12:00 and 12:30
- EVF Brown Bobby Filling Station, on Peel Road, Douglas, between 12:30 and 12:40
- Bus Vannin service 5, The Curraghs Wildlife Park to Quarterbridge, between 15:18 and 16:18
Venues of concern on Monday
- Bus Vannin service 21B, from Pulrose to Lord Street, between 14:37 and 14:49
- Bus Vannin service 22H, from Lord Street to St Ninian's Lower School (Bemahague), between 15:00 and 15:20
- CeX, in Duke Street, Douglas, between 15:00 and 15:30
- Game, in Strand Shopping Centre, Strand Street, Douglas, between 15:30 and 15:45
- Dealz, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 16:00 and 16:15
- Boots, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 16:15 and 16:20
- Card Factory, in Strand Street, Douglas, between 16:20 and 16:25
- Co-Op, in Duke Street, Douglas, between 16:30pm and 16:40
- Bus Vannin service 12, from St Ninian's Lower School (Bemahague) to the NSC, on Groves Road, Douglas, between 19:00 and 19:35
Places at risk on Wednesday
- Bus Vannin service 21B, from Pulrose to Lord Street, between 14:37 and 14:49
- Bus Vannin service 22H, from Lord Street to St Ninian's Lower School (Bemahague), between 15:00 and 15:20
- Bus Vannin service 12, from St Ninian's Lower School (Bemahague) to the NSC, on Groves Road, Douglas, between 19:00 and 19:35
Dr Ewart said: "If you visited the locations specified and feel as though you may have Covid symptoms, please self-isolate and call the Covid-111 service."
Forty-four of the island's current active cases are linked to a cluster that stems from a member of the ferry crew, while another three were identified through the isolation and testing regime for travellers.
A total of 484 people have tested positive for the virus on the island since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom died.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk