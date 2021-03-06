Covid: Further 71 cases detected on Isle of Man overnight
A further 71 cases of coronavirus have been detected on the Isle of Man, taking the total number of active cases to 234.
More than 1,000 people are now in isolation, including 287 instructed to do so since Friday.
The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Noble's Hospital has risen from two to five overnight.
The island entered its third lockdown on Wednesday following a rise in cases of unknown origin.
Saturday's increase marks the highest daily rise in infections since the pandemic began, and all but one of the new cases were the result of on-island transmission.
Schools, nurseries and childminders were ordered to close to all children, including those of key workers, on Friday as part of a "firebreak" to curb infections.
Twenty of the latest cases were patients aged between 10 and 14, and parents have again been urged to keep their children away from playground areas.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said being at home was the "safest place" for young people, and efforts to provide childcare options for front line workers were ongoing.
As a result of the increase in cases, a number of primary care services have been halted, including routine dental work and sight tests.
While dentists remain able to provide telephone advice, and prescribe pain relief and antibiotics, emergency dental care is being provided at a central government-run location.
Opticians are only permitted to open for the repair and collection of glasses.
Although the majority of GP appointments will be carried out via telephone or video calls, cancer screening services will continue to be provided at the relevant locations.
Elective orthopaedic surgery at Noble's Hospital has also been suspended.
A total of 676 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom have died.
