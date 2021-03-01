Covid: Manx ferry operator to face no criminal action over outbreak
No action will be taken against the Isle of Man's ferry operator following an investigation into a Covid-19 cluster stemming from an infected crew member.
A notice issued to the Steam Packet Company required all staff on the island to isolate when not working.
However, the investigation found that only UK crew were quarantining.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said it had been a "genuine misunderstanding" and no criminal action would follow.
The company had "genuinely felt they were complying to what they thought were the rules" and there was no "criminal negligence", he said.
Under the border restrictions key workers such as ferry crew arriving on the island are only permitted to travel between their accommodation and workplace.
Anyone found breaching the island's Covid-19 regulations could face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison.
A revised testing regime for crew members, which means Manx-based staff do not need to isolate, was announced by the government last week.
Air and sea crew have also been have also been prioritised for vaccinations.
Public Health Director Henrietta Ewart said the move would "reduce as far as possible the risk".
More than 40 cases of coronavirus have been linked to a cluster that stemmed from a crew member who tested positive for the virus on 18 February.
A case that had no identifiable transmission source was identified on Monday, along with a further positive test connected to the cluster.
Two other cases with no known connection to the cluster were found on the island on Saturday.
In a public briefing, Mr Quayle said it could mean the virus was "circulating in the community".
However, no fresh restrictions have been introduced by the government so far.
A total of 486 people have tested positive for Covid-19 on the island, with 25 deaths.
