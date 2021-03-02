Covid-19: Isle of Man 'circuit breaker' to be reintroduced
A 21-day "circuit breaker" to limit the spread of Covid-19 will be reintroduced on the Isle of Man after a rise in cases, the chief minister has said.
The new restrictions will come into force from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday.
The island has seen a sharp rise in cases in recent days, which stemmed from an infected ferry crew member.
Howard Quayle said an increase in unexplained cases indicated that there was transmission "that we cannot see and do not understand".
Under the new measures, people will be required to stay at home unless for exercise or essential travel, avoid mixing with other households and socially distance when outside.
Schools will be shut to most pupils and non-essential businesses will be required to close.
Year 8 students at St Ninian's Lower School in Douglas had already been asked to remain at home after a pupil tested positive for the virus.
Unlike the January lockdown, construction work will be allowed to continue provided it is outdoors or in a vacant property.
Financial support measures, which were put in place during the island's previous two lockdown periods, will be reactivated from Wednesday.
A sitting of the House of Keys scheduled for later will now be held virtually, while supermarket retailer Co-op said it had already implemented full social distancing and face covering measures in all of its stores on the island.
More than 40 Covid-19 cases have linked to the cluster involving the ferry crew member, who tested positive for the virus on 18 February.
Officials believed it was largely under control, but five unexplained cases have been identified since Friday.
Mr Quayle said there was an outbreak "moving under the surface of our community" that needed to the stamped out.
There are currently 52 active cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Man.
