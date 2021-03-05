Covid: Isle of Man construction halted as part of new lockdown
Construction on the Isle of Man is to be halted for two weeks amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The government said the decision, which will take effect from Friday night, would "strengthen measures to prevent the spread".
Only those who can work outside alone or with one other person, such as window cleaners or gardeners, will be allowed to continue.
The Isle of Man went back into lockdown on Wednesday.
There are currently 106 active cases on the Isle of Man following a sharp rise in infections that prompted the government into action once again.
The news follows the decision to shut schools to all pupils, including the vulnerable and children of key workers.
Unlike previous lockdowns, construction work had been allowed to continue provided it was outdoors or within an empty building.
Emergency work and essential repairs can go on but building sites must be "made safe and prepare to be closed from tonight," a government spokesman said.
Construction workers affected financially can apply for weekly payments of £230 through the Manx Earnings Replacement Scheme.
