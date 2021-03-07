Covid: Isle of Man active cases rise to more than 300
The number of Covid-19 cases on the Isle of Man has seen another record rise, with a further 81 infections detected.
There are now 315 active cases on the island, six of which are being treated in Noble's Hospital.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said while the increase "may cause concern", many of the new infections would be among those already in isolation.
The island entered its third lockdown on Wednesday following a rise in cases.
Mr Quayle said: "We are not yet at the peak but may reach that point early next week as we start to see the effects of the first week of lockdown.
"It is more important than ever that we work together as a community by staying at home as much as possible to protect our vaccination programme and front line services."
It was confirmed earlier that schools, nurseries and childminders would remain closed to all children on Monday, including those of key workers, as part of a "firebreak" to slow down the rate of infections among young people.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said the Council of Ministers was "continuing to review" the situation, and was "ready to make any changes when it is safe to do so".
"For now I ask you to please keep your children home," he added.
A total of 757 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom have died.
