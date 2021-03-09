Covid: Isle of Man active cases rise above 400
A total of 110 new Covid cases were detected on the Isle of Man on Monday, the government has said.
It is the highest daily increase in active cases on the island since the start of the pandemic.
It takes the total number of active cases on the island to 419, 10 of which are travel related and not linked to the current community spread.
Eight people are in hospital suffering from Covid-19, including one in intensive care.
Contact tracing is ongoing for the newest cases, a government spokesman said.
Almost 3,000 people are now in self-isolation.
At the latest government coronavirus briefing, Health Minister David Ashford said 59 new cases identified shortly before 16:00 GMT on Monday was a "snapshot" at that point in time and "may increase as the day goes on".
When the final figures were released at about 20:00, that total had almost doubled.
It marks a continued rise in the number of active cases detected on the island in recent days, following on from 71 identified on Saturday and 81 on Sunday.
The island entered its third lockdown on Wednesday following an increase in cases of unknown origin.
A total of 865 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25 of whom have died.
