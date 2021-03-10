Covid: Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix called off for second year
- Published
The Isle of Man Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix have been cancelled for the second year in a row as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The events were due to be held from 22 August until 3 September.
The news follows the announcement on Monday that the island's border will not fully reopen until September.
Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said that while the decision was "regrettable", it would "provide clarity and certainty".
Organised by the island's government and Manx Motor Cycle Club (MMCC) respectively, the races are run on the island's Mountain Course.
Supporting the decision to cancel this year's races, MMCC chairman Peter Maddocks said the government "clearly had no real option".
He said it was "undoubtedly a huge disappointment for everyone associated with the races".
'Prioritise health'
The Isle of Man border has been closed to almost all non-residents for nearly 12 months.
Financial support for businesses in the tourist industry, which has been maintained throughout the pandemic, will continue.
Mr Skelly said: "Despite the undoubted progress that the Isle of Man and the UK are making in rolling out its vaccination programme, the central issue of the availability of sufficient marshals, medics and other race officials to run the event safely and effectively remains.
"We also have to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the island's residents, and the sustainability of our own health service, through managing our island's border protocols, allowing medical professionals both on the island, and those that come over to support the event, to instead be able to concentrate on the ongoing medical challenges presented by the global pandemic."
It was announced on Tuesday that the Southern 100 road races scheduled to take place in July have also been scrapped this year.
All major road racing events due to be held on the Isle of Man have been cancelled since the pandemic began.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk