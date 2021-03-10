Covid: New cases on Isle of Man rise by 75
- Published
An additional 75 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified on the Isle of Man, bringing the total number of active cases to 580.
There are currently seven patients receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital, one more than Tuesday.
The number of new cases is the second consecutive fall in the daily figures after a high of 110 on Monday.
Public health director Henrietta Ewart said the outbreak appeared to be "reaching the peak" of infections.
There have been a total of 1,026 positive tests on the island since the pandemic began, and 25 patients have died.
The Isle of Man went into its third lockdown a week ago following a sharp rise in positive tests that had no identifiable source of transmission.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk