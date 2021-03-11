Pet welfare: Isle of Man proposes strengthened legal protection
Domestic pets on the Isle of Man could be get stronger protection from mistreatment under proposed new laws.
The Animal Welfare Bill would ensure "companion animals", such as dogs, cats and horses, enjoyed five "freedoms", the Manx government said.
Those include not being subjected to injury or disease, hunger or thirst, fear or discomfort, and allow pets the freedom to express normal behaviour.
Anyone guilty of breaking the new laws could face a fine of up to £10,000.
Currently, only specific animal cruelty offences and the treatment of livestock are covered by the island's laws.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot said animals "play a special and important role in many of our daily lives" and should "be afforded appropriate protections from harm and mistreatment".
The proposals would also include measures to tackle "puppy farming", provide additional legal protection for police dogs and offer protection to mountain hares, which would be reclassified as game and subject to hunting controls, a government spokesman said.
The move would bring the island closer into line with UK legislation.
A consultation on the draft bill is available online until 5 April.
