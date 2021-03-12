Covid: Isle of Man bus services reduced for lockdown
Bus timetables on the Isle of Man have been overhauled in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Weekday services have been replaced with Saturday schedules on most routes, with some additional peak time journeys added to support key workers.
Sunday timetables remain largely unchanged, but Night Owl services have been scrapped.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said the changes reflected the current "stay at home" message.
Regular services to the island's two coronavirus mass vaccination hubs, in Douglas and at Ronaldsway Airport, would be maintained, he added.
'Essential supplies'
Mr Baker said while the changes "won't be able to meet everyone's needs at this time", the revised schedule would allow time to clean buses more regularly, and provide enough capacity to accommodate social distancing.
"We need to make sure that we provide a bus service that allows key workers to get to and from their workplace, and that allows those who don't have their own transport a chance to get to the shops to buy essential supplies," he added.
Face coverings must be worn on all public transport during the current coronavirus outbreak, which has seen 644 people contract the virus.
The amended timetable, which will operate until lockdown restrictions are lifted, has been approved by the Road Transport Licensing Committee.
