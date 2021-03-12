Covid: Isle of Man amenity sites closed to 'keep people safe'
- Published
The safety of the public and staff was "at the heart" of the decision to close the Isle of Man's civic amenity sites, the facilities' operators have said.
It follows a call from an anti-litter campaigner for the sites to reopen to prevent fly-tipping.
In a statement the four sites said, given the large number of Covid-19 cases on the island, "the only decision available" was to close the sites.
Potential staffing difficulties were also cited as a factor.
Some working at the waste disposal sites have faced difficulties through the closure of schools, the need to shield and household isolation as a result of the contact tracing process.
All four civic amenity sites were closed last week when the island entered its third lockdown following a sharp increase in Covid cases.
The statement said the move was in line with calls from both the government and police for people to stay at home wherever possible to help curb the spread of the virus, and "not put any additional pressure on the emergency services".
Bring banks had remained open to help households dispose of items, it said.
"We understand people's frustration and confusion, but we continue to monitor the infection rates, and as soon as we are able too, we will open the gates again," it added.
Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale previously said he could not see "any plausible reason for the sites to be closed" during the lockdown period, as social distancing could easily be maintained.
It followed an incident of fly-tipping at a beauty spot in the west of the island last week.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk