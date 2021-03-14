Covid: Sixteen in hospital as Isle of Man cases pass 800
Coronavirus cases on the Isle of Man have risen by another 44 with 16 people in hospital, the most the island's health service has treated during the recent surge.
Admissions at Noble's Hospital reached a peak of 22 in late April last year during island's first wave of Covid-19.
Current infections stand at 818, a rise of more than 500 over the past week.
The island recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than four months on Friday, taking the death toll to 26.
The Isle of Man began a third lockdown on 2 March after a surge in unexplained cases.
Some 1,278 infections have now been recorded since the start of the pandemic.
