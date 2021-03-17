Covid: Isle of Man hospital admissions rise to equal record peak of 22
- Published
Related Topics
Twenty-two people with coronavirus are now receiving hospital treatment on the Isle of Man, the government has confirmed.
It equals the peak number of patients who were in Noble's Hospital with Covid-19 during the island's first wave, recorded in late April 2020.
A further 30 new infections have been recorded since Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 865.
The island's current lockdown is due to be in force until the end of March.
A total of 1,380 people have now tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 26 of whom have died.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.