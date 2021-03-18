Isle of Man charity fundraiser completes solo Atlantic row
- Published
A man has completed a 4,600-mile solo row across the Atlantic to raise nearly £16,000 for a range of charities.
Andrew Baker, 41, said the three-month voyage had been an "awesome adventure" despite "sleepless nights and crashing waves".
The Manx advocate docked in Barbados on Tuesday, three months after departing from the southern tip of Portugal.
The money raised will be split between the Reach IOM charity, Manx Wildlife Trust and Whistleblowers UK.
Mr Baker also said he hoped the achievement would encourage people to talk more about mental health matters.
He said he had suffered with his own mental health in the past and had learned how “setting myself a challenge and sticking to it keeps me even-keeled”.
He set off in early December, heading along the northwest coast of Africa before making his way across the pond and finishing in Port St Charles in his specially designed fibreglass vessel.
His specially designed fibreglass vessel had space for two, but he would go more than 90 days without seeing another person.
Mr Baker said he now wanted to visit Isle of Man schools and other institutions to speak about his experiences.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk