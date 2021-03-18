Covid: Vaccine gap set for extension amid supply fears
- Published
The interval between the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines on the Isle of Man will "likely" be increased by two weeks, the health minister has said.
Currently the gap for both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech jab is up to 10 weeks.
David Ashford said the potential change was due to a warning from the UK of a downturn in supplies during April.
The island receives a population based percentage of UK vaccine deliveries.
Mr Ashford said while the government had held back a quantity of vaccine doses as a "buffer" to ensure second doses currently booked could be honoured, the extended interval may still be needed.
The number of jabs expected to be given daily could reduce by up to half from the current rate of about 1,000 a day, he said.
Mr Ashford said: "In light of the fact that stocks will be becoming limited then we may well decide to move to the 12 weeks, and that is probably likely in the circumstances."
Appointments for the jab are expected to continue to be scheduled consistently throughout April.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk