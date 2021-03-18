Covid: Isle of Man hospital admissions hit pandemic high
- Published
The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital on the Isle of Man has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Twenty-three people have now been admitted to Noble's Hospital, with four in intensive care.
A further 28 new infections have been recorded, taking the number of active cases to 866.
Two prison officers are among some of the most recent cases, tightening restrictions at the island's prison.
Inmates would face more time confined to their cells, the home affairs minister confirmed.
"Free association" between prisoners had also been reduced, Graham Cregeen added.
Some restrictions were already in place at the jail, with each wing operating in separate "bubbles" to reduce the amount of close contact between prisoners and staff.
A ban on non-essential visitors has been in place since the start of the current lockdown.
Measures have been put in place to ensure inmates can still have contact with their advocates.
A total of 1,408 people have now tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 26 of whom have died.
