Covid: Man denies Laxey beach gathering rule break
A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with breaking the Isle of Man's Covid-19 laws by taking part in a get-together on a beach.
Ian Kirk, of Pinfold Hill in Lonan, denied taking part in a gathering of between 15 and 20 people on Laxey Promenade and beach on Thursday.
Police attended the area at about 06:00 GMT after being alerted that a group of people were swimming in the sea.
Gatherings of people from different households are currently banned.
Mr Kirk, a self-employed wellness coach, was released on bail and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 27 April, when a trial date will be set.
