Covid: Man held for rule breach over group sea swim in Laxey Bay
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of breaching Covid-19 regulations after about 20 people were found swimming in the sea off the Isle of Man.
Isle of Man Police said officers went to Laxey at about 06:00 GMT after receiving reports of social media posts about the gathering.
A spokesman said several people were already in the water while others were preparing to swim.
The arrested man was being questioned and had not yet been charged, he added.
Supt Stephen Maddocks said while he understood "people's frustrations", it was important to stick to the rules.
"These regulations have been brought in as a result of a worldwide pandemic and we will continue to police them," he added.
The force spokesman said a similar gathering on Wednesday had seen a number of people issued with official warnings.
Recent figures released by the force showed that 80 people had been issued with warnings for breaching restrictions during the current lockdown, which began on 3 March, and 17 had been arrested.
Anyone charged with breaking the Covid-19 regulations can face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison.
