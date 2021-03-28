Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 29 after two more deaths
- Published
Two more people have died with Covid-19 on the Isle of Man, taking the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities on the island to 29.
Both patients had been receiving treatment for the virus at Noble's Hospital.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said his thoughts were "with the families and loved ones at this most difficult of times".
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March following a surge in cases.
The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities since the current restrictions were brought in to four.
A further seven infections have been identified since Friday, and the number of active cases now stands at 469.
Eight people are currently being treated in hospital, with one in intensive care.
Urging people to abide by the current lockdown rules and stay at home as much as possible, Mr Quayle said: "We must do all we can to stamp out this virus."
Lockdown restrictions are due to stay in place on the island, which has a population of about 85,000 people, until at least 6 April.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk