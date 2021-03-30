Silting and low tides lead to Isle of Man ferry disruption
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been disrupted due to a combination of an extreme low tide and the building up of silt deposits, the ferry operator has said.
The 08:45 BST crossing of the Ben-my-Chree to Heysham and its afternoon return have both been cancelled.
The vessel arrived back in Douglas Harbour shortly after 10:00, about four hours later than originally scheduled.
The government has been contacted for a response.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the 19:45 sailing was due to depart on time.
Further sailings over the "next few days" would be rescheduled to allow for expected low tides during the period, he added.
