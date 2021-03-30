Covid: New unexplained case emerges on Isle of Man
The Isle of Man has recorded its first case of coronavirus with no known source of transmission for five days.
The new infection could not "currently be linked to other cases", a government spokesman said, adding that contact tracing was continuing.
There are currently 340 active cases of Covid-19 on the island, with eight people in Noble's Hospital.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the emergence of the new unexplained case was "disappointing".
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March following a sharp spike in virus cases.
The last case of Covid-19 with no known source of transmission was recorded on Thursday.
Mr Quayle said: "After four days of no new unexplained cases I know it will be disappointing for everyone in our community to see a new case that we cannot currently trace back to someone else with the virus."
The contact tracing team was "hopeful they may yet be able to identify a link to an existing case", he added.
A total of 1,567 people have contracted the virus on the island since the start of the pandemic, 29 of whom have died.
