Covid: financial support for Isle of Man businesses extended
Financial support for businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has been extended, the Isle of Man's treasury minister said.
The news came as it was revealed wider lifting of lockdown measures would now likely begin from 19 April.
The Salary Support Scheme has been extended until the end of May to allow businesses to get "back to full capacity", Alfred Cannan added.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March.
An additional £1,000 payment will be made to qualifying businesses under the Coronavirus Business Support Scheme.
Payments will not include firms in the construction sector, since they will be able to return to work from Tuesday.
Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance payments, which provide support to workers not being paid during the lockdown, have also been extended to 26 April.
Mr Cannan said the ongoing support could offer "reassurance" to businesses and workers.
"We are continuing to review and evaluate both immediate support needs and attached initiatives to stabilise the economy, protect jobs and invest in our future," he added.
