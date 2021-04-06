Steve Rodan: President of Tynwald to stand down
- Published
The president of Tynwald is set to retire from the post in July, the clerk's office has confirmed.
Steve Rodan, who is currently the longest standing member of the island's parliament, said he would not be seeking re-election at the end of his current term.
It brings to an end a 26-year career in national politics on the island.
Mr Rodan has held the role of presiding officer over the island's parliamentary sittings for the past five years.
He said taking on the role of president had been an "immense privilege" and his decision to retire had "not been taken lightly".
"The opportunity afforded by Tynwald for public service to the Isle of Man has been a hugely enjoyable experience for me all of these past 26 years, and in latterly carrying out the duty of President there could be no greater an honour," the 66-year-old added.
"I am grateful for both the political friendship and exemplary support of parliamentary staff given over the years."
Born in Scotland, Mr Rodan moved to the Isle of Man in 1987.
After serving on Laxey Village Commissioners, he was first elected to the House of Keys constituency of Garff in a by-election in 1995.
During his time in the lower house he was appointed health minister and education minister before being elected Speaker of the House of Keys in 2006, a role he held for 10 years.
He was elevated to the Legislative Council when elected President of Tynwald in July 2016.
Mr Rodan was appointed OBE for his outstanding service and dedication to the island in June 2019.
A vote to elect his successor will be held on 20 July.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk