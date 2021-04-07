Covid: Abuse of Isle of Man vaccination hub staff 'not tolerated'
The abuse of staff at Covid-19 vaccination hubs on the Isle of Man "will not be tolerated", the health minister has said.
David Ashford said there had been an incident in which "violence was threatened" towards those working to administer the jabs.
He said anyone being aggressive towards staff would be refused vaccination and reported to the police.
Most vaccines have been given at sites in Douglas and at Ronaldsway airport.
Almost 42,000 of the island's 74,000 adults have now received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 15,000 having received two doses.
'Protection of everyone'
Mr Ashford said he had been made aware of a "disappointing" incident where a person refused to wear a face mask and became aggressive when asked to do so by vaccination hub staff.
He said the protection of staff at the hubs was taken seriously and while the "overwhelming majority of people" were happy to follow the rules, those who did not would face action.
He added that staff were working "exceptionally hard" on the vaccine roll-out and deserved to be shown respect.
"I need to make clear [that] aggression towards vaccination hub staff will not be tolerated," he said.
"With incidents like this, the person will be refused vaccination and the police will be called."
Rules at the vaccination hubs, including the observance of a one-way system and the wearing of face masks, were in place "for the protection of everyone", he added.
There are currently 109 active cases of the virus on the island, with one person receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
