Coronavirus: Isle of Man wildlife park to reopen
A wildlife park on the Isle of Man is to reopen its outdoor facilities as part of the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Curraghs Wildlife Park will welcome members back for a "recreational walk round" from Saturday and all visitors can return from Monday.
The facility closed for a third time when lockdown began on 3 March.
Outdoor leisure venues, children's play areas and hardware stores are allowed to reopen from 12 April.
Ten people
Groups entering the animal sanctuary, which is home to more than 60 species, will be limited to a maximum of 10 people and those from different households must follow social distancing rules.
A park spokeswoman said staff were looking forward to welcoming back visitors but the site would be open for a "recreational walk round only" for members on Saturday and the park's cafe will then be offering takeaways from Monday.
There will be no feeding displays or activities led by keepers until further easing of restrictions, she added.
The number of active Covid-19 cases on the island fell below 100 for the first time in a month on Wednesday.
A phased reopening of schools is also due to start on Monday.
