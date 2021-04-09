Prince Philip: Isle of Man expresses 'deep sadness' at death
The Isle of Man feels "great sadness" over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the island's lieutenant governor has said.
Buckingham Palace announced earlier that Prince Philip had died, aged 99.
Flags at all public buildings on the island are being flown at half mast.
Sir Richard Gozney said a "message of condolence" would be sent to the Queen, while Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the island had "fond memories" of the duke.
Prince Philip accompanied the Queen to the island when she presided over the open air Tynwald ceremony in 1979 and 2003.
Sir Richard said he was certain "the Isle of Man joins me in expressing deep sadness".
'Disarming charm'
Mr Quayle said he felt "great sadness" over Prince Philip's death.
Extending his "sincerest condolences" to the Royal Family on behalf of the Manx government, Mr Quayle said the island's community had "fond memories" of meeting the duke.
He said Prince Philip "had a profound impact on national life, including here in the Isle of Man, not least through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards".
The Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson said he was "very saddened" by the death of such a "devoted public servant".
Mr Watterson met the duke in 2010 when he was awarded an honorary commission with the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme.
Describing the encounter, he said all those who met Prince Philip "will remember his disarming charm and willingness to put people at ease using his legendary sense of humour".
