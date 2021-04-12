Covid: Isle of Man teachers back to schools ahead of pupils' return
- Published
Teachers and support staff have returned to schools on the Isle of Man to prepare for the phased return of pupils from Tuesday.
The island's schools were closed to all students on 5 March following a spike in Covid-19 cases, including a large number of school-aged children.
Primary schools will initially only open to vulnerable children and those of key workers.
Pupils in Years 11 and 13 will be given priority at secondary schools.
Education Minister Alex Allinson urged parents to keep primary-age children at home this week unless they are essential workers and have no alternative.
Secondary school children should only attend lessons after they had been contacted by their school and told they could do so, he said.
"Parents are reminded of the other childcare options available to them such as friends and family as we edge out of the current lockdown," he added.
Shielding advice
Plans are in place to reopen schools to all pupils on 19 April is the virus data is favourable.
Meanwhile work is continuing to allow the reopening of childminding services, nurseries and playgroups.
The phased reopening of schools begins as formal advice on shielding comes to an end on the island.
Until now, those who are clinically vulnerable had been advised only to leave home for essential purposes such as medical appointments.
Health Minister David Ashford said that guidance would now "fall away".
Those currently shielding should speak to their employers about measures that need to be put in place to assist with their return to work, he added.
